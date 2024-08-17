Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $220.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.00 and a 200-day moving average of $240.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.