Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $112.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.