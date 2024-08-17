Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Shopify by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

