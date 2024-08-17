Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.0 %

PYPL opened at $67.96 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

