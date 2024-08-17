Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after buying an additional 3,000,057 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,628,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,197,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY opened at $34.74 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

