Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $170.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $118.39 and a 52 week high of $181.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.49.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

