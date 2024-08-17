Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,815 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

