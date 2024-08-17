Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,255,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 244,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

