Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $350.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.54. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

