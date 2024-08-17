Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $160,372,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,317,000 after buying an additional 884,572 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after acquiring an additional 445,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,272 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.4 %

TRI stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.