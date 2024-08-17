Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

