EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Plans $0.29 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 130.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPR

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.