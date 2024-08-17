Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.35

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Equinor ASA has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

