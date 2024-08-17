Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) PT Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Erasca Trading Up 3.3 %
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
