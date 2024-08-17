Erick Lucera Buys 39,266 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Erick Lucera purchased 39,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,706.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $17,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Beyond Air Stock Up 26.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Beyond Air
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on XAIR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Air
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
