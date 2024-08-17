Erick Lucera Buys 39,266 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Erick Lucera purchased 39,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,706.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $17,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beyond Air Stock Up 26.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,461,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 340,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XAIR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Air

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.