ERn Financial LLC Buys 109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 24,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average of $163.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

