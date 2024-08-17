ERn Financial LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

XOM stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

