ERn Financial LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $557.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.78.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
