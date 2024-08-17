ERn Financial LLC Purchases 69 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $362.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

