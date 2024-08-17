European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Cut to $8.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.
European Wax Center Price Performance
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 508.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
