Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance
Shares of EVAX stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evaxion Biotech A/S
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.