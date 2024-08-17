Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.22. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 135,359 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVLV. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $557.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

