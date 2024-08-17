Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.0 days.

Exail Technologies Stock Performance

Exail Technologies stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Exail Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

