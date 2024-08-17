Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Maria C. Freire Sells 8,250 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.2 %

Exelixis stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,062 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,455,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

