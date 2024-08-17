Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 12,602 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,408,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

