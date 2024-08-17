Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Cut to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EXROF stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.09% and a negative net margin of 826.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exro Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

