Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 65.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 69.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.6% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 56,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

