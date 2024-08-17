Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.33.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

