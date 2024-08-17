Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Up 7.5%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $234.19 and last traded at $234.19. 41,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 430,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.77.

Several research firms have commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.82.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fabrinet by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,659,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

