FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,574 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.5% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.9% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

FDX opened at $285.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

