FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.38

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

FedEx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $23.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $285.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.45 and its 200 day moving average is $266.37.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

