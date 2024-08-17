Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Announces Final Dividend of $0.21

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.211 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

