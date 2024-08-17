Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Announces Final Dividend of $0.21

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.211 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.18.
Fiducian Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Fiducian Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fiducian Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.