Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,737 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

View Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.