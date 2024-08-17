Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

