Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,521 iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5,577.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $452.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

