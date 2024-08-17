Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,676 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
ACGL opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.
Arch Capital Group Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
