Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,032 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,739.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 144,981 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

