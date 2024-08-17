Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,979,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $1,402,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Clio Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 84.3% during the second quarter. Clio Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,212.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,982.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,954.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.