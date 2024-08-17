Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $271.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

