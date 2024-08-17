Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,339 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %

MO opened at $51.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.