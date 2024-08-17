Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $316,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $32.36 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

