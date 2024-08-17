Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $343,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

