Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $349,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $47.69.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.