Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $368,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $115.84.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

