Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

