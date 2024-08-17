Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,424,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,182,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,140,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

