Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,557 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NYSE UPS opened at $129.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $172.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

