Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $509.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

