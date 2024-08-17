Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,011 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

