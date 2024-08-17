Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,167 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $18,335,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $120.86 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

